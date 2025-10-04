NMC Launches Sewing Machine Cluster to Empower Women in Nagpur

Sewing Machine Cluster Inaugurated by NMC Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. Women to Receive Tailoring and Skill Development Training

Nagpur: A new Sewing Machine Cluster and Employment Generation Project for women’s self-help groups was inaugurated on Saturday by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. at the Skill Development Centre in Pardi, Punapur.

The initiative has been launched under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NULM) through a joint collaboration between the NMC’s Social Development Department and Aaroh Multipurpose Society.

Present at the event were Vijay Thul (Assistant Commissioner, Lakadganj Zone), Rajesh Meshram (Superintendent, Social Development Department), Nutan More, Vinay Trikolwar, Ritesh Bante, Vinay Tembhurne, Aaroh President Vishakha Rao, CEO Sharmistha Gandhi, Nishikant Jadhav, and several municipal officers and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B. emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and self-reliance, stating that NMC’s top priority is to provide women with skills and employment opportunities.

“For holistic development, women must come forward and complete their training. The corporation will extend all necessary support to help women become economically independent. When women are empowered, the entire family and community benefit,” she said.

She also advised trainees to maintain high product quality and explore online marketing opportunities for their tailoring products.

In her introductory address, Aaroh President Vishakha Rao highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts in women’s skill training and livelihood creation, noting that such initiatives are helping women produce quality products and gain financial independence.

The program, held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, featured a welcome song by the trainee women. The proceedings were conducted by Sharmistha Gandhi, and Sharada Bhusari proposed the vote of thanks.

