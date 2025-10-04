Adapt Crop Patterns to Market Demand for Higher Income: Nitin Gadkari Urges Farmers

Bela (Nagpur): Farmers should adapt their crop patterns to meet market demand and strike a balance between productivity and profitability to boost their income, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He urged farmers in Nagpur, Bhandara, and Wardha districts to promote sugarcane cultivation using advanced technology to ensure that sugar factories operate at full capacity.

Gadkari was speaking at a farmers’ convention organized by Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure Ltd. at Bela. He said,

“I have long been working to make farmers energy producers. For India to prosper, rural areas must become economically strong — and the farmer is at the center of this transformation. When farmers’ incomes rise, the nation’s economy becomes stronger. Hence, farmers must adopt modern technologies and focus on both production and value addition.” Gold Rate 4 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,09,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,48,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the establishment of the factory, he noted that persistent efforts and farmers’ cooperation helped overcome all hurdles. “The success of this factory belongs to the farmers,” he said, adding that such cooperation should continue in the future.

Gadkari also mentioned that through initiatives like ‘Agro Vision’, regular training programs, workshops, and awareness drives are being conducted to promote crop diversification and modernization. He appealed to Vidarbha’s farmers to participate actively in this agricultural movement and make the region agriculturally prosperous.

During the event, the minister felicitated farmers who supplied the highest quantity of sugarcane to the factory. The program was chaired by Jaykumar Verma, Vice President of the Manas Group. MLA Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, former MLA Sudhir Parwe, Raju Parwe, Anandrao Raut, Anil Mendhe, Narendra Jeevtode, Managing Director Samay Bansod, Director Fakira Khadse, and Sheshrao Bhoyar were among the dignitaries present.

The welcome address was delivered by Jaykumar Verma, compering was done by General Manager Jayant Dhage, and Naresh Gedekar proposed the vote of thanks.