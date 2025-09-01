NMC launches anti-rabies vaccination drive, to cover 20,000 dogs by Sept 28

Centres set up across all 10 zones; civic body forms monitoring panel to address stray dog menace

Nagpur: Taking a step towards tackling the growing stray dog menace, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a citywide anti-rabies vaccination drive from Monday, September 1. Under this initiative, around 20,000 dogs are targeted to be vaccinated by September 28, 2025.

To ensure smooth execution, Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) centres have been set up at Urban Health Primary Centres across all 10 zones. The drive will cater to both stray and pet dogs, with an emphasis on timely availability of vaccines in every part of the city.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Choudhary, who recently reviewed the action plan in a meeting, directed officials to commence operations without delay. Representatives from several animal welfare organisations also participated in the discussions, lending support to the civic initiative.

In line with the Supreme Court directives, NMC has framed detailed guidelines to address the stray dog issue. A dedicated monitoring committee has been constituted to review the progress of sterilisation and vaccination measures on a regular basis.

The civic body has also reminded dog owners that mandatory registration of pets is compulsory, a facility already available through its online portal. Officials believe that streamlined registration, along with vaccination and sterilisation, will be key to balancing animal welfare with public safety.