NMC keeps Deekshabhoomi clean during Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur: Working non-stop for 24 hours at Deekshabhoomi during the 67th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations, around 704 sanitary workers collected about 105.78 metric tonnes of garbage.

With the help of three refuse compactors and 20 pickup vehicles from AG Enviro — the firm entrusted to lift garbage and 200 drums, the civic body transported the garbage to Bhandewadi Dumping Yard.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari had deployed civic officials round the clock from Monday and the team worked till Wednesday. In all, Chaudhari had deployed 1,000 NMC teams to ensure smooth celebrations.

“The 700 sanitary workers worked in three shifts,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Gajendra Mahalle.

The NMC had also constructed 900 temporary toilets and seven mobile toilets. Toilets in Deekshabhoomi and Mata Kacheri area were connected to sewer lines. Scientific efforts were made to ensure that the toilets near ITI and Central Jail do not generate foul odour. Visitors also expressed their satisfaction as they got rid of the stinking toilets.

NMC machinery worked continuously for four days to ensure that lakhs of Buddhist followers visiting Deekshabhoomi did not face any inconvenience on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. The main programme was on October 24, but devotees started arriving from October 22 itself and the festivities continued till Wednesday.

Round-the-clock service was performed by the NMC employees working in machine-like efficiency. Basic facilities like health, sanitation, water, electricity were arranged by the NMC at Deekshabhoomi. Around1,000 civic body employees of all departments provided their services. Apart from this, the entire team of the Laxmi Nagar Zone under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner was deployed throughout the period.

