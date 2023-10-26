Nimgade Murder: CBI attempts to close case, faces opposition from petitioner

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly attempting to close the sensational Nimgade murder case. However, the petitioner is adamant about not allowing the Central Agency to do so.

Reportedly, the CBI sought the High Court’s assistance in closing the matter without informing the petitioners. However, taking note of the petitioner’s absence, the HC has scheduled the matter for after the vacations.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the CBI has submitted various status reports regarding the murder of architect Eknath Nimgade. These reports, presented in a sealed envelope, contain details about the names of individuals who have been interrogated. Additionally, there is a reference to the seizure of certain weapons.

It may recalled that, architect Eknath Nimgade was shot five times by assailants while he was returning from a morning walk on September 6, 2016, at Lal Imli Chowk in Nagpur.

The Tehsil Police had registered a case of murder and formed as many as 15 squads to track down the assailants. Of the eight shots fired at him, five bullets penetrated his body. When the police were unable to apprehend the culprits for an extended period, his son and lawyer Anupam Nimgade approached the judiciary, demanding a CBI inquiry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement