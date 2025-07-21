NMC Inspects Garbage Collection Vehicles Across All 10 Zones

Nagpur, July 21: In a step toward ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more efficient city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out an extensive inspection of garbage collection vehicles on Monday (July 21). The inspection was conducted under the directives of NMC Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari and under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Urban), Smt. Vasumana Pant.

The responsibility for waste collection in the city has been assigned to two agencies—M/s AG Infrapro Pvt. Ltd. and M/s BVG India Ltd. These agencies handle door-to-door garbage collection throughout the city. To ensure transparency and adherence to norms, the NMC formed a special task force that visited waste collection centers in all 10 city zones to inspect the deployed vehicles.

During the visit, Smt. Vasumana Pant personally inspected the parking and dispatch points of garbage collection vehicles across all zones. She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Rajesh Bhagat, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, all zonal officers, NDA zone heads, factory department staff, IEC team members, and representatives from both AG Infra and BVG India.

A total of 536 vehicles, both large and small, have been deployed by the two agencies for garbage collection. These include:

Sitanagar Center: 64 vehicles

Jayatala Center: 69 vehicles

Budhwar Bazaar Center: 13 vehicles

Bhandewadi (AG) Center: 150 vehicles

Bhandewadi (BVG) Center: 87 vehicles

Dahi Bazaar Center: 35 vehicles

Kamgar Nagar Center: 56 vehicles

Ahuja Nagar Center: 57 vehicles

Mankapur Ghat Center: 5 vehicles

All these vehicles were thoroughly checked during the inspection. Instructions were issued to concerned officials for improvements and strict adherence to standards.

Zonal officers present during the inspection included:

Rishikesh Ingle (Sitanagar), Deendayal Tembhekar (Jayatala), Vitoba Ramteke (Bhandewadi AG), Mangesh Raut (Bhandewadi BVG), Dinesh Kalode (Budhwar Bazaar), Vaman Kailkar (Dahi Bazaar), Pramod Atram (Ahuja Nagar), and Bhushan Gajbhiye (Mankapur Ghat).

The initiative reaffirms NMC’s commitment to maintaining high sanitation standards and delivering better civic amenities to the people of Nagpur.