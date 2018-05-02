NMC imposes fine of ₹ 50,000 on Radiance Hospital for several irregularities

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation(NMC) has imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on Radiance Hospital located at Wardhaman Nagar after Deputy Mayor Manisha Dhawde during inspection visit to vaccination centre noticed several shortcomings.

On receipt of complaint, Deputy Mayor on Monday morning visited the hospital and noticed that management has not scrupulously followed the instructions issued by civic body. The registration of patients for vaccine dose against COVID-19 and giving jabs was going on simultaneously at one place leading to crowding. Similarly people of all ages were provided the vaccine which is gross violation of norms framed by Central Government.

Also the jawans of Nuisance Detection Team (NDS) noticed that there was no proper segregation of hospital waste. Biological waste was dumped with general waste and for which the fine was imposed. Similarly citizens who had came for vaccination told Deputy Mayor that nurses at the hospital run by Dr Manoj Purohit was not properly trained.

Also the arrangement of observation room for patients was not properly maintained. And worst there was absence of cleanliness at the hospital. Dr Bhaisare, Zonal Medical Officer, expressed displeasure over negligence in vaccination procedure.

Even certificates were not even provided to people who were given jabs. Sadhna Patil, Assistant Commissioner, Lakadganj Zone, Sadhana Patil was also present on the occasion.

Similarly, NDS team also inspected various private offices in Zone and those that were open a fine was imposed on those establishment for flouting norms.

Alarmed by so many vehicles on the city road, civic adminis- tration went for checking private establishments and found gross violation of lockdown order.

Teams of NDS fanned out in various parts of city on first day of week long lockdown found that 151 private offices were open and of them 12 were found to be violating the order issued by Municipal Corporation. A fine of Rs. 1.68 lakh was imposed on the establishment that violated the order.