India reports 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the government.

The government also stated that as of Monday, a total of 3,29,47,432 had been vaccinated against the virus.

India’s caseload is —

Total cases: 1,14,09,831

Total recoveries: 1,10,27,543

Active cases: 2,23,432

Death toll: 1,58,856