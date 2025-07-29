NMC Hosts Tree Plantation Drive and Kids Eco Fashion Show in Collaboration with Saving Dreamz Foundation and Nagpur Book Club

Advertisement



Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in partnership with Saving Dreamz Foundation and Nagpur Book Club, organized a Tree Plantation Drive, and Kids Eco Themed Fashion Show at Panchsheel Night School, Rameshwari Road, on 26th July 2025.

Shri Vikas Bunde, Corporator, Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, Principal of Panchsheel Night School Mrs Surekha, SI (NMC) Shri Sanjay, Mrs. Lata Tokhi, Shri Abhijeet Anand, Dr. Pallavi Meshram, Mrs. Ekta Bhaiya and Shri Rushikesh Sonare were the Chief Guests at the program.

At the event, over 35 trees of Mango, Neem, Ashoka and other varieties were planted in the premises of Panchsheel Night School. These trees will be taken care of by the kids of Saving Dreamz Foundation.

Over 50 kids from underprivileged backgrounds in Rameshwari participated in a glittering Eco themed Fashion Show. The kids walked the ramp in style, displaying amazing creativity and talent, and conveying important ecological messages through their beautifully designed costumes.

IT Entrepreneur and Influencer Mrs. Lata Tokhi, and Mrs. Ekta Bhaiya judged the fashion show and declared the winners. The winners received prizes sponsored by Nagpur Book Club.

A Poster Making competition was also held on the theme of Environment Conservation. The winners of the competition received prizes from Nagpur Book Club. All participants received certificates from Indian Biodiversity Conservation Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporator Shri Vikas Bunde praised the efforts of Shri Ashish Deshpande of Saving Dreamz Foundation for raising awareness about the importance of trees and environment conservation. Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal addressed the kids, and inspired them to become environment conscious citizens of the future. Principal of Panchsheel Night School, Mrs Surekha Mam also addressed the gathering and reiterated her support for all the activities of the foundation.

Mrs. Lata Tokhi also addressed the children, and lauded their efforts, and pointed out the priceless contribution of mothers in raising responsible citizens of the future.

Dr. Pallavi Meshram and Shri Abhijeet Anand, distributed Emami cosmetic and hygiene kits to all the children, on behalf of the NGO, North Kolkata Janahit Prakalp.

Shri Rushikesh Sonare of D21 Clara Foundation, sponsored hot meals for all the participants of the event. The event was also supported by Indian Biodiversity Conservation Foundation.

Shri Rohit Tokhi, Co-Founder of Nagpur Book Club, Shri Ashish Deshpande, Director of Saving Dreamz Foundation, Shri Dinesh Dhawane, Shri Bhushan Maidule, Dr. Javed Khan, Mrs. Shraddha Deshpande, Poonam Bodhe, Pragya Mahadule, Shashank Singh, Dilpreet Kaur, and many officials and employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, all worked hard for the success of the program.