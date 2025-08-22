NMC Hosts Induction Bootcamp for Newly Recruited Balwadi Teachers

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken another major step towards strengthening early childhood education. In June 2025, the civic body recruited 16 contractual balwadi teachers, and to build their professional capacities, a five-day induction bootcamp was held from August 18 to 22, 2025. This program is the first in a series of continuous training initiatives, with monthly workshops planned ahead.

The bootcamp focused on equipping teachers with a strong educational foundation, modern classroom practices, and child-centered approaches. Key sessions included:

Educational philosophies of reformers and thinkers such as Savitribai Phule, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, John Dewey, and J. Krishnamurti, linked to NEP 2020 and state/national frameworks.

Understanding curricular goals, competencies, and learning outcomes for early childhood education.

Designing and setting up learning stations to encourage active, experiential learning.

Establishing effective classroom routines, norms, and management practices.

Classroom observation visits to three NMC English Medium schools run in partnership with The Akanksha Foundation, serving as model schools.

During the program, Ms. Vaishnavi B., IAS, Additional Commissioner (Service), NMC, interacted with the newly appointed teachers, heard their experiences, and shared her vision for the future. She urged them to set high benchmarks in teaching and to work with dedication to improve the quality of education in NMC schools.



This initiative highlights NMC’s commitment to strengthening its balwadis, nurturing confident and curious learners, and laying a strong foundation for their educational journey.