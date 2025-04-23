NMC, Green Vigil Observe Earth Day 2025 with Citizen Outreach Campaign

Advertisement



Nagpur: Commemorating Earth Day 2025, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Green Vigil Foundation, an environmental NGO and official partner of Earth Day Network India, organized a citizen outreach campaign at the Children’s Traffic Park in Dharampeth.

Earth Day, first observed in 1970 following the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill in California, is now the world’s largest civic environmental event, celebrated in 195 countries by over a billion people. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizes the urgent need to shift toward renewable energy and sustainable living.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As part of the campaign, Green Vigil Foundation volunteers encouraged citizens to adopt green practices such as renewable energy use, water conservation, saying no to single-use plastics, and reducing carbon footprints. Colorful, informative placards were used to engage the public, with over 500 citizens pledging to embrace eco-friendly lifestyles.

Mrs. Karuna Singh, Regional Director (Asia) of EarthDay.org, commended NMC and Green Vigil Foundation for their continued efforts in raising environmental awareness.

Prominent attendees included NMC PRO Manish Soni, Green Vigil Founder Kaustav Chatterjee, and several dedicated team members and volunteers who contributed to the event’s success.

Advertisement