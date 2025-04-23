Nagpur Division Offers Free Chilled Water to Beat Summer Heat

Advertisement



Nagpur: In response to the rising temperatures across central India, the Nagpur Division of Central Railway has introduced a Free Chilled Water Distribution Service at key railway stations to provide relief to passengers during the peak summer season.

Launched on April 22, 2025, the initiative covers major stations including Sevagram, Dhamangaon, Wani, Pandhurna, and Multai. The service is especially focused on supporting passengers traveling in general and unreserved compartments, who are most affected by extreme heat.

On the first day, chilled water bottles were distributed onboard Train No. 12616 Grand Trunk Express and Train No. 12792 Secunderabad–Patna Express. The move was welcomed by travelers, with volunteers ensuring passengers stayed hydrated and comfortable throughout their journey.

Station authorities are actively supervising the distribution process to maintain hygiene, ensure efficient delivery, and avoid disruptions. Cleanliness and smooth operation remain top priorities at all distribution points.

This passenger-friendly initiative highlights Central Railway’s ongoing commitment to ensuring safety, comfort, and care—especially in challenging weather conditions.

