NMC Fines 185 for Illegal Hoardings, Collects ₹9.27 Lakh in Six Months

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken stringent action against individuals and agencies putting up unauthorized advertisement hoardings, banners, and flex boards on public and private properties, electricity poles, trees, and other locations without official permission. In the past six months alone, action was taken against 185 offenders, with fines totalling Rs 9.27 lakh.

The crackdown follows NMC’s Outdoor Advertisement Policy of 2001, which outlines clear guidelines, conditions, and designated zones for displaying advertisements across the city. As per the policy, any person or agency wishing to install hoardings must obtain prior permission from the Sky Sign Department of the civic body. Only specific locations approved by the department can be used for advertising, and any violation invites penalties.

Gold Rate 26 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite this, several individuals and organizations continue to flout the rules by installing banners and boards without approvals, especially on public utilities like electric poles, boundary walls, trees, and bridges. NMC officials have intensified surveillance and enforcement across all city zones.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2025, the following actions and penalties were recorded zone-wise:

1. Dharampeth Zone: 51 cases, Rs 3.41 lakh fine

2. Hanuman Nagar Zone: 28 cases, Rs 1.09 lakh fine

3. Nehru Nagar Zone: 25 cases, Rs 73,000 fine

4. Dhantoli Zone: 20 cases, Rs 1 lakh fine

5. Gandhibagh Zone: 19 cases, Rs 95,000 fine

6. Mangalwari Zone: 15 cases, Rs 85,000 fine

7. Laxmi Nagar Zone: 13 cases, Rs 50,000 fine

8. Ashi Nagar Zone: 7 cases, Rs 40,000 fine

9. Satranjipura Zone: 5 cases, Rs 25,000 fine

10. Lakadganj Zone: 2 cases, Rs 9,000 fine

The NMC has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the city’s aesthetic and civic order by continuing its drive against visual pollution. Officials have urged citizens and advertisers to adhere to the established norms and obtain necessary permissions before installing any hoardings.