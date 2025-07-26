Nagpur’s Sadhwani shines in Russia chess event, wins silver

Advertisement



Nagpur: Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani of Nagpur claimed back-to-back silver medals in the 22nd edition of Prestigious Karpov International Chess tournament held in Khanty Mansiysk, Russia. It was a strong invitational round robin event of 10 players representing different countries where they competed against each other in classical time control format.

Out of the 10 participants, GM Sadhwani was the only player invited to represent India while others were from Iran, Armenia, Russia, Spain, Hungary and Uzbekistan. Sadhwani scored 4.5 from nine rounds and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. He played some solid chess to claim his second successive silver. There was a three-way tie for the second spot among four participants and as per regulations, 3 blitz tie-breaker games were arranged to get a single runner up.

Sadhwani emerged victorious scoring 2.5 points from three to secure silver. “It was a strong prestigious event where leading players were competing against each other. I am pleased to be able to finish in second spot. Winning tie-breaker games helped me to finish on the podium. Although my initial target was to finish on top, I accept this silver. “I will try to give my best for my next upcoming tournaments in Turkey, UAE and Uzbekistan,” said Sadhwani.