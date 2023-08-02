NMC finalises plan for ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ initiative

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary took review of the implementation of ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ initiative in Nagpur from August 9 to 15. As part of the conclusion of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian independence, the Central Government has chalked out the programme.

Dr Chaudhary said citizens should participate spontaneously in this activity. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has formed a committee after the Commissioner took a review of the programme at a meeting held at the civic body’s headquarters. Officiating Additional Commissioner Nirbhay Jain, Deputy Commissioners Suresh Bagle, Ravindra Bhelawe and Prakash Varade; Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Shweta Banerjee, Director of Information and Technology Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, Public Relations Officer Manish Soni and Swapnil Lokhande were present.

Advertisement

As per the directives of the Central Government, under the initiative ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’, inscriptions have to be put up at Amrit Sarovar (lakes), taking pledge and taking selfies, saluting Vasundhara, saluting heroes and hoisting the flag and singing the National Anthem are to be implemented.

According to this, the Municipal Commissioner has directed to pay attention to all these elements in the city and to erect inscriptions at Sonegaon Lake, Ambazari Lake, Gandhisagar Lake, Sakkardara Lake, Futala Lake, Naik Talao and Police Line Lake in the city. The names of brave freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the country will remain on the inscriptions erected in the vicinity of the lakes.

Selfie points are set up at various places in the city while taking the Panchpran Pledge, citizens have to take the Pledge with a clay lamp in their hands. Selfie points will be set up in schools, colleges and various places. Local bodies are also directed to take help of women’s self-help groups and various social organisations for this. The best selfie will be awarded by the civic body.

He also directed to plant various species of trees under Vasundhara Vandan at 75 places in the city in open fields and parks. Along with this, tree plantation will also be done at ‘Amrit Vatika’ at Chinchbhavan. Free saplings will also be given to citizens to encourage them to plant trees. Similarly, Dr Chaudhary also instructed officials to felicitate the freedom fighters, brave soldiers of the army or their family members under ‘Veeron Ka Vandan’.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement