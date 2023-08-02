Mah State Selection Badminton Tourney: Nagpur’s Nikkita emerges champion

Nagpur: The talented shuttlers Nikkita Joseph and Nehal Gosavi of Nagpur brought laurels by emerging champion and second best in their respective events at Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Memorial Maharashtra State Selection Badminton Tournament that concluded in Satara on Tuesday.

Top seeds in the Under-19 girls doubles’ category, Nikkita and her Aurangabad partner Sonali Mirkhelkar lived up to their top billing. The duo beat Aarti Chougale and Ananya Gadgil 21-15, 24-22 in straight games. In the semis, Nikkita-Sonali had defeated Hetal Vishwakarma and Siya also in straight games 21-19, 21-17.

Nikkita, a student of Hislop College Nagpur, thanked her parents, Badminton World Federation certified coach Chetak Khedikar and sponsors Federal Bank.

Nehal loses in final:

Unseeded Nehal Gosavi, who was in scintillating form throughout the tournament, failed to continue her run of success and lost in the Under-19 girls singles final. Madhumitia Narayan of Thane got the better of Nagpur girl. In the fast paced summit clash, both the players played with a lot of aggression. Although Nehal defended well, Madhumita’s relentless attack prevailed and she managed to win the match with scores reading 21-18, 21-11. Nehal is coached by Kiran Makode (Junior India Team Coach). Both Nikkita and Nehal received certificates, trophies and cash prizes.

