NMC Felicitates Meritorious Class 12 Students

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) felicitated meritorious students of its junior colleges who achieved outstanding results in the Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board. The felicitation ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 6, at the NMC headquarters in the Commissioner’s conference hall. The event was presided over by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, who congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavors.

While appreciating the achievements, Dr. Chaudhari emphasized the importance of enhancing overall academic quality along with maintaining high pass percentages. He further advised students to seek guidance from teachers and career counselors as they prepare for competitive exams and make decisions about their futures.

Gold Rate 06 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000/- Gold 22 KT 90,200/- Silver/Kg 96,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The felicitation included students from science, commerce, and arts streams. The overall result of NMC junior colleges stood at an impressive 93.91%. Among the top performers:

Science Stream:

1st: Nirmal Kailas Mate (79.67%) – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junior College

2nd: Nurmujassam Istiyaq Khan (79.50%) – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junior College

3rd: Ayesha Fatima Mohammad Mujahid Hussain (74.64%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

Commerce Stream:

1st: Fiza Fiza Mohammad Rizwan Hashmi (71.83%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

2nd: Mohammad Sufiyan Ansari Mohammad Mustaq (70.83%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

3rd: Tamanna Khan Mohammad Rais (64.83%) – Tajabad Urdu Junior College



Arts Stream:

1st: Muskan Firdaus (81.83%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

2nd: Iqra Kausar (80%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

3rd: Ashrina Kausar (74%) – M.A.K. Azad Urdu Junior College

Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., Education Officer Sadhana Sayam, Assistant Education Officers Subhash Upase and Sanjay Dighore, School Inspectors Prashant Tembhurne, Seema Khobragade, Vijay Walde, Anjumara, Razia Shaheen, and principals of participating colleges were present at the event.

Dr. Chaudhari expressed hope that the colleges would strive for a 100% result in the coming year and assured all necessary support to enhance academic outcomes. He also praised the efforts of teachers and parents in the students’ success.

Education Officer Sadhana Sayam, in her introductory remarks, shared that out of 235 enrolled students, 230 appeared for the exam and 216 passed, resulting in a 93.91% pass rate — a significant improvement over last year’s 81%.

The program was compered by Deputy Education Officer Subhash Upase and concluded with a vote of thanks by School Inspector Vinod Walde.

Advertisement