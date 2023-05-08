NMC felicitates 15 winners of Design & Build Competition for creating self-sustaining public spaces in Nagpur@2025

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has felicitated the 15 winners of the Design and Build Competition organized by Nagpur@2025 in association with NMC.

The award ceremony was held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at NMC Town Hall, Mahal, and was attended by NMC Commissioner Radhakrishan B, Addl. Commissioner Ram Joshi, and NMC officials. The ceremony was also attended by Nagpur@2025 Convener- Nimish Sutaria, Advisor- Shivkumar Rao, CEO- Malhar Deshpande, and working committee members Bhaveshh Tahalramani, Mukul kogie, sonal parakh, Digant Shah, Pravin singh, and others.

The competition was a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at boosting public health, contributing to the city’s culture and history, creating spaces for social interactions, enhancing security, improving the environment, promoting inclusion, and enabling self-sustaining public spaces.

The competition was open to students of architecture and urban design colleges, who were evaluated on criteria such as creativity and ingenuity, social impact and inclusion, economic feasibility, sustainability and regeneration, and site selection and contextual sensitivity. The competition received registrations starting from February 23 and the final submission deadline was April 10.

The esteemed jury consisted of experts from sociology, product design, civil engineering, NMC, traffic police, landscaping, and urban design backgrounds. The jury members included Mrs. Trupti Jadhav, ACP, Traffic Police, Mr. Ruturaj Jadhav, Town Planner, NMC, Mr. Rajeev Gautam, Deputy Engineer, PWD, NMC, Ar. Amit Pimple, Director, Studio Anahat, Ar. Tejaal Rakhshamwar, Founder, ATR Design Studio, Ar. Lalit Vikamshi, Director, AlagAngle, and Ar. Kshitij Shirkhedkar, Director, Studio Anahat.

The winners, Akanksha Kale, Chaitanya Mungilwar, Devang Chawhan, Anisha Sangamnerkar, Renuka Gupta, Vrushali Janwe, Sakshi Chaudhari, Ketaki Rajandekar, Bhavi Chandrakar, Vishal Soni, Ayushi Jain, Ankita Paryani, Nikhil Sahu, Mohit Andani and others, all students of Priyadarshini institute of architecture and design studies and Institute of Design Education and Architectural Studies, were chosen based on their innovative designs that met the evaluation criteria. The jury chose the top 5 winners, who each received a cash prize of Rs. 70,000, and the remaining 10 winners, who each received a cash prize of Rs. 25,000. The total prize money for the competition was Rs. 6 lakhs.

At the ceremony, the winners were felicitated, all participants and contributors were honored, and certificates of participation were presented to all participants. The Design and Build Competition has paved the way for creating sustainable, inclusive, and innovative public spaces in Nagpur, and the NMC looks forward to implementing the winning designs to enhance the city’s public spaces.

