4 Tips to Get Started with Your Job Search

Whether you are looking for a new job or starting from scratch, it’s not a bad idea to equip yourself with the best tools and polish your professional look. Your chances of getting called for an interview or getting a job increase when you present yourself in the best way possible. Also, the job search can get pretty stressful, but if you are doing it the right way, you can easily put yourself in the pool of candidates who have higher chances of selection.

If you need tips, this is the guide for you: you can learn all the steps needed to make yourself stand out from all the other job seekers.

Are You Connected Online?

Nowadays, many job posts are available in the digital space. If you don’t have any online presence, we advise you to create your online account. You are depriving yourself of the chance of being selected. Being online will also make it easier for recruiters to reach out to you. Also, these recruiters can then recommend you to other employers who are looking for candidates with the same skillset as you.

Many employers are actively posting their vacancies online. There are plenty of platforms specially designed for job seekers where they can view and apply for new jobs, such as LinkedIn, Monster, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, etc.

Do You Have a Polished Resume?

Your resume is an important part of your job research. It has all the information that a recruiter needs to know about your professional experience and the skills that you have.

There are various online tools that provide you with a template to design your resume in a certain way that recruiters and employers find appealing. ResumeLab, LiveCareer, EnhanCV, Resume Genius, etc. are some of the most popular online resume-building tools you can use. These tools also help to provide suggestions on what else you can add to your CV to better present you as an eligible candidate.

Also, you should have a resume in both the digital and physical format and they should be consistent with each other, consisting of the information that is pertinent to the job you are looking to apply for.

Do You Have a Keyword Strategy?

You may be unfamiliar with this term, but that’s why you’re here. We’ll explain it to you.

Employers receive hundreds of CVs from candidates every day but they don’t have the time to peruse through all of them. They just need to spend six seconds scanning your resume and move on to the next. But if a resume is good enough, they might take longer than six seconds to scan it and then might put that one in the pile of resumes they want to consider for shortlisting. The thing that caught their eye in that special resume is the kind of keywords being used in the resume.

That’s why it’s important to have a keyword strategy. It makes your resume look appealing. Consider using terms like a digital strategist, effective change agent, results-driven leader, transformer, etc. Use technical words focused on your industry e.g. sustainability, integration, agile, digital, etc.

Are You Following a Network Strategy?

You also need to work on your networking as well.

The Organization:Are you following the companies, that you are interested in applying the job for, on their social media accounts?

The People:Connect with the people working in that organization, such as HR recruiters, directors, and managers. That will establish your relationship with the company. You can even ask them to mentor you to successfully get shortlisted in their company.

The Events:Are there any events being organized by that company? Show up there and let them see your face and get to know about you!

The Referral:Your mutual connections are also your best bet for getting to learn more about the company. They can vouch for you and your professional skillset, providing you with a strong connection to the company.

Wrapping Up

The trick with getting yourself noticed in the job market is that you need to have the right tools or the right strategy to make that happen. When you are active online, have plenty of network connections, and are pretty outspoken about your professional experiences and skills that you have to offer, you are setting yourself up for a positive opportunity. Just keep the tips above in mind and start working on presenting yourself better to all the recruiters out there. Happy hunting!

