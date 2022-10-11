NMC extends ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit’ scheme in till Oct 30 in Nagpur

Over 25,000 women have benefited from health camps. Different blood and radiological investigations, dental care and treatments are offered under the scheme

Nagpur: Following a good response to the State Government’s ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit’ scheme in Nagpur City, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has extended the health camp at all its Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and hospitals till October 30. More than 25,000 women have benefited under the health scheme. Different blood and radiological investigations, dental care and treatments are offered under the scheme, according to reports.

NMC has waived the nominal Rs10 fee for registration under the scheme. As many as 25,278 women were examined by NMC medical officers. Of these, 21,563 beneficiaries got screened for blood pressure, 662 for chest X-ray and 731 women underwent dental examination. A total of 14,004 women aged 35 years and above were examined for non-communicable diseases, 533 pregnant women took tetanus vaccine and sonography examination of 153 women was done.

According to NMC Medical Officer Dr Narendra Bahirwar, the Health Department will now analyse the data from the screening phase. We need to find out which diseases are prevalent among city women. A lot of medicines and vitamins too were distributed among the beneficiaries, he said.

The reports further said that at some PHCs, thyroid was detected among a large number of women, though the data is yet to be finalized. In these camps, women were given a comprehensive health check-up and counselling was also done after cancer screening. Women and expecting mothers were examined by medical officers for body mass index (BMI), haemoglobin, urine, blood sugar, diabetes (for those aged above 30 years). Reproductive tract infection/sexually transmitted infection screening and immunization of mothers and children were conducted.

Guidance on breastfeeding, screening for high-risk delivery, folic acid in adolescent girls, prevention of anaemia through anthelmintics, guidance on sickle cell screening and thalassaemia, screening and sonography of high-risk pregnant mothers by gynaecologists under human development programme, leprosy screening, family planning, mental disease check-up were also done.

