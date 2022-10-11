Maha govt nod to transfer sadhu lynching case to CBI

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has no objection on transferring the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case of two Hindu sadhus to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in an affidavit said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

Maharastra State filed the affidavit on the petitions arising out of the unfortunate attack and lynching of two sadhus and seeking the transfer of the investigation into the matter to CBI in order to conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

The pleas sought a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in the Palghar district in April 2020.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the apex court that an investigation has been completed in the Palghar lynching case

