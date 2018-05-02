NMC employees stage agitation, demand 7th Pay Commission

Nagpur: Demanding implementation of 7th Pay Commission immediately, employees of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) staged agitation at Samvidhan Square (RBI Square) from 12 noon to 2 pm on Friday.

The Standing Committee of NMC had announced payment of salaries to employees according to the 7th Pay Commission from September. It was also said that the arrears would not be paid. But to the disappointment of the employees the decision was put on hold citing non-clearance of the proposal from State Government as reason.

Angered by the development, employees union and teachers association applied for mass leave and decided to stage the agitation. Efforts by the NMC administration to prevail over the employees failed. The unions went ahead with their agitation.

The union leaders went to every department at NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines and asked the employees to come out. The employees switched off the lights and joined the agitation. The sudden development hit the working of civic body. The working of NMC is likely to cripple further with holidays on account of second Saturday and Sunday.

Employees feel that with announcement of Assembly elections round the corner, the proposal for 7th Pay Commission is likely to be pushed in the court of new Government. For the staffers, till December, there is no scope for 7th Pay in sight unless local leaders managed to lobby successfully with State Government and get the proposal okayed.