Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019
Babri demolition case judge gets extension

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its direction and extended the tenure of the special judge, who is conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant perused the affidavit and office memo placed before it by the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told the bench that they have complied with the top court’s direction and extended the tenure of the special judge till he delivers the judgement in the Ayodhya demolition case.

“We are satisfied that the needful has been done,” the bench said while disposing of the matter.

