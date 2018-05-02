Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    NMC employees, Aiwajdars stage demonstration for various demands

    Nagpur: The workers affiliated to Nagpur Municipal Corporation Employees Union, Nagpur Mahanagar Palika Aiwajdar Kamgar Sanghatana and Nagpur Mahanagar Palika Thekedar Kamgar Sanghatana staged demonstration at NMC central office as part of nationwide labour strike called by the central trade union confederation on January 8, 2020.

    The nationwide labour strike was staged in support of defending and strengthening of public sector, to roll back privatization, to stop contractualisation of continuous works, minimum wages should be Rs. 21,000 per month, to restore original labour laws, and to bring out comprehensive social security.

    A joint delegation of the unions led by Bhai Jammu Anand met the Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Banger and submitted a charter of demands. The demands include 1) To implement 7th’Pay Commission for employees, teachers and retired teachers and employees of the NMC, 2) to regularise substitute sanitary workers, give option to transfer their card to one of the dependents who have crossed 45 years of age and to rectify lacuna in the government resolution, 3) to enforce all the statutory labour laws to the contractual workers and ensure minimum wages as declared by the state government on February 24, 2015 and 5) to scrap privatization of all the municipal services and re-municipalize them and strengthen the local local body.

    The delegation comprised Bhai Jammu Anand, Balkrushna Palandure, Ramesh Gavai, Anita Mendhe, Shiva Bavne, Manish Janbandhu, Purushottam Rangari, Prakash Meshram, Chandrabhan Gajbhiye, Indu Gajbhiye, Avinash Janjhad and Sudhir Gajbhiye.

