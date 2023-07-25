NMC earned Rs 2 crore revenue in 3 years from Suresh Bhat Hall: RTI reply

Nagpur: Although citizens and organisations find it convenient to stage and organise their programmes in a grand manner at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) earnings from the majestic structure is not much to envy.

NMC has built the auditorium located at Reshimbagh. However, in the past few years, it has ended up spending much more on its maintenance than it has earned from it. The Bhat auditorium has earned the NMC just Rs 2 crore since January 2020 to March 2023. Perhaps, the lockdown played a big part in denting its cash flow.

Advertisement

Abhay Kolarkar, under an RTI query, sought details of the usage and occupancy of the Bhat auditorium from NMC. In response to the query, the auditorium administrator stated that a total of 404 programmes were held at the venue over a period of 37 months from January 2020 to March 2023.NMC earned a collective revenue of Rs 2,39,47,500 during this period.

The RTI reply confirms that in the first three months of the year 2020 from January to March, a total of 76 programmes were held. It earned a revenue of Rs 6,25,000 in January; Rs12,44,605 in February; Rs 5,13,890 in March amounting to a total of Rs 23,83,895. The auditorium was vacant for 26 days in the three months. While giving details of three financial years, the administrator informed that there was a major drop in the occupancy owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

The hall had no bookings for 399 days, which led to a major dip in its revenues. Post COVID-19, the trend continued making a huge dent in the NMC earnings as the expenses on the auditorium’s yearly maintenance are unavoidable. Besides the revenue from bookings, the NMC has also affixed solar panels on the roof that enables it to save big on power charges. The basement too has been leased out to parking contractor by the civic body, which brings in some money.

According to the RTI reply, for the financial year April 2020 to March 2021, a total of 17 programmes were held, fetching a revenue of Rs 14,77,360. The hall went vacant for 128 days during this period. From April 2021 to March 2022, a total of 43 programmes were held fetching a revenue of Rs 20,27,260. The auditorium was vacant for 136 days during this period. From April 2022 to March 2023, a total of 246 programmes were held fetching a revenue of Rs 1,64,55,575. The auditorium was vacant for a total of 135 days during this period.

The total earned revenue for three financial years from April 2020 to March 2023 stood at Rs 1,99,60,575. For the past two months in April 2023 and May 2023, the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat auditorium earned a revenue of Rs 5,75,840 and Rs 10,27,190 respectively, which is Rs 16,03,030 collectively. The auditorium was vacant for 24 days in the two month period. In a total of 1,246 days from January 2020 to May 2023 end, the auditorium was vacant for 449 days, stated the RTI reply.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement