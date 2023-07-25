Maha Sub-Jr Boys and Girls C’ships: Nagpur boxers Dhairya, Malhar, Savli, Pooja enter SF

Nagpur: The city’s Savli Barbunje, Pooja Channe in girls and Dhairya Kothi in boys stormed into the semi-finals of the Maharashtra State Boxing Championship organised by District Amateur Boxing Association, Nagpur in various weight categories at Nagpur University’s Subedar Hall in Ravi Nagar.

In the 46-49 kg weight category, Savli Barbunje defeated OV Pavle of Pune 5-0 to enter the semi-finals. Pooja Channe defeated Sakshi Wadkar of Thane district 5-0 in the 49-52 kg weight category to make it to the last four. Apart from this, among girls, Gunjan Bante of Gadchiroli district defeated Janhvi Sarasar of Dhule district 5-0 in 35-37 weight category, Riya Chavan of Akola defeated Vanshika Dhotre of Amravati district and Ojswi Dhande of Akola defeated Srishti Ghadge of Satara 2- 0 in 37-40 kg weight groups.

In the 43-46 kg weight category, Suhani Borde of Akola defeated Vaishnavi Kadam of Pune 4-1 to make it to the semi-finals. In the boys 35-37 kg weight category, Dhairya Kothi of Nagpur district made it to the semi-finals after defeating Yash Meshram of Akola in a tight match 3-2. In the 46-49 kg weight category, Malhar Sable of Nagpur district thrashed Shafiq Shaikh of Pune 5-0 to storm into the semis. But Saksham Patil from Nagpur district got MBA in 37 to 40 weight group. Ansari had to accept defeat.

