NMC unveils comprehensive disaster management plan to strengthen monsoon preparedness

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Nagpur: With the monsoon intensifying across the region, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has strengthened its disaster preparedness by launching the ‘City Disaster Management Plan 2026-27’, a comprehensive blueprint aimed at ensuring faster and better-coordinated responses to natural as well as man-made emergencies.

Mayor Neeta Thakre on Wednesday formally released the disaster management handbook, prepared by the NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, during a function held at the Mayor’s office. The initiative is intended to equip civic departments with a structured action plan to deal with floods, waterlogging, fire incidents, building collapses and other emergencies that typically arise during the rainy season.

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The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Leader of the Ruling Party Narendra (Balya) Borkar, Fire Services Special Committee Chairperson Rupali Thakur, Transport Committee Chairperson Mangala Khekre, Corporator Vijay Jhalke, Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate, Deputy Fire Officer Sunil Dokare, and other senior municipal officials.

Prepared as part of the Fire Department’s annual pre-monsoon preparedness exercise, the plan presents an extensive risk assessment of the city. It identifies flood-prone locations, low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging, and sensitive slum settlements that require special attention during periods of heavy rainfall.

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The handbook also introduces a fire station-wise emergency response mechanism, with each fire station assigned specific vulnerable locations under its jurisdiction. An Incident Response System (IRS) has been incorporated to facilitate quick mobilisation of personnel and resources during emergencies.

To ensure seamless coordination among civic departments, the document clearly defines the responsibilities of each department and lays down detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed before, during and after any disaster. The objective is to minimise response time and improve coordination among various agencies involved in rescue and relief operations.

The disaster management plan also serves as a ready reference for emergency resources. It contains comprehensive details of the civic body’s available machinery, rescue equipment, vehicles, manpower and other logistical resources required during disaster situations. In addition, it includes zone-wise emergency response plans and a review of major disaster-related incidents handled by the Municipal Corporation during the previous year, enabling departments to draw lessons from past experiences.

To enhance public safety, the handbook provides an updated directory of emergency helpline numbers and contact details of key government agencies, enabling citizens to seek timely assistance during crises.

Civic officials said the annual disaster management plan has been designed not only to improve the Municipal Corporation’s emergency response capability but also to strengthen coordination between various departments, ensuring that relief and rescue operations are carried out swiftly and efficiently whenever the city faces adverse weather conditions or other emergencies.

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