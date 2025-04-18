NMC Commissioner Inspects Proposed STP Site in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur : Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari conducted an inspection on Friday of the proposed site for a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to be set up at Mouza Nari on the Pili River under the Nag River Pollution Control Project.

Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram, Superintendent Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Deputy Director of Town Planning Kiran Raut, Executive Engineer Rajesh Dufare, Assistant Commissioner of Ashi Nagar Zone Harish Raut, Executive Engineer Ajay Pajare, and Land Acquisition Officer Pankaj Parashar were also present.

Gold Rate 18 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,900 /- Gold 22 KT 89,200 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A 45 MLD (million litres per day) capacity STP is planned at this location. However, the proposed land falls under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Improvement Trust, the Forest Department, and a private landowner. A portion of the area is also reserved for park development. NMC will need to acquire approximately 6 acres of land

Advertisement