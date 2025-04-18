CCTV Cameras in All NMC Schools by July

Advertisement



Nagpur: As per the directive of the Mahayuti Government, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will complete the installation of CCTV cameras in all its schools by July. A budget of ₹2.50 crore has been allocated for this initiative in the recent financial plan.

In view of student safety, the state government has instructed all schools across Maharashtra to install CCTV cameras. Responding to this, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has emphasized the necessity of CCTV surveillance in all NMC-run schools.

The budget allocation covers the installation of CCTV cameras in a total of 116 NMC schools, which includes 88 primary and 28 secondary schools. This move is expected to significantly enhance the security of both students and school property.

The installation process had already begun last academic year, especially focusing on the safety of girl students. Out of the 28 secondary schools, CCTV systems have already been installed in 25 buildings. The remaining work is expected to be completed by July.

The control of these CCTV systems will be with the respective school principals and education officers. Additionally, a centralized control room will monitor surveillance feeds from all NMC schools. This will ensure regular monitoring from the central office and help prevent any untoward incidents within school premises.

