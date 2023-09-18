NMC Commissioner vows inquiry into fake hiring; Congress warns of strong protest if no action taken

Nagpur: The Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee has called for a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged fraudulent recruitment practices within the Municipal Corporation, demanding strict action against those found guilty. The committee’s office bearers and workers met with Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary on Monday, where he assured them of a thorough investigation and subsequent measures against the culprits.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, with accusations of influential leaders leveraging their authority to appoint candidates with questionable credentials.

Shockingly, it has come to light that two such appointees have been receiving salaries for the past three years without actively contributing to their designated roles.

Congress leaders have emphatically called for action against all individuals involved in the process, including those who recommended ineligible candidates, issued appointment letters, facilitated their attendance, and approved salary disbursements.

Expressing their discontent, the Congress Committee issued a stern warning that if the issues of phony recruitment and corruption persist within the municipal corporation, they will launch a vigorous protest.

They highlighted the discrepancy in the burden placed on ordinary citizens, who dutifully pay their taxes, and yet bear the financial weight of these bogus appointments.

Present during the demand submission were notable figures including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Vishal Muttemwar, former opposition leader Sanjay Mahakalkar, former corporators Prashant Dhawad and Manoj Sangole, alongside Sneha Nikose, Bhavna Lotane, Suraj Awle, Santosh Lotane, Ashutosh Kamble, Piyush Lade, Sunny Pandey, Rajesh Sakharkar, and others.

The Commissioner’s commitment to investigate this alleged malpractice signifies a step towards potential accountability within the Municipal Corporation, while the Congress Committee’s warning of protest underscores the urgency for transparent and fair recruitment practices.

