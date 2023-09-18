Nagpur Police book 4, including Pride Hotel staff

Nagpur: Following the sensational incident that occurred in July 2023 at Hotel Pride, located near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Wardha Road, where a middle-aged man reportedly drowned in the hotel swimming pool under suspicious circumstances, Sonegaon Police have booked four individuals, including hotel staff, in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Akshay Madhukarrao Chaturkar (28), a swimming trainer, Anurag Gujjar (33), the front office manager at Hotel Pride, Amol Kokate, HR Manager, and Sujitkumar Singh, General Manager at Hotel Pride.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that Sushant Madhusudan Dhopte (51), a resident of Meghare Layout, Manish Nagar, drowned in the swimming pool at Hotel Pride.

According to the police, Dhopte owned a fabrication business and used to visit Hotel Pride with his son Shaurya (12) and daughter Shagun (17) for swimming. They were always accompanied by a trainer during their swimming sessions.

On Tuesday, July 4, Dhopte, as usual, arrived at Hotel Pride with his son and daughter. They had a swimming session. However, suddenly, Dhopte reportedly drowned in the pool. Ironically, both his son and daughter, along with the trainer, had left at the same time, leaving no clues regarding his death.

Sonegaon Police registered a case of accidental death and conducted the necessary investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement