NMC Commissioner reviews public works projects, orders timely completion

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Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar on Friday reviewed the progress of various projects being executed by the Public Works Department and directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The review meeting was held at the NMC headquarters and was attended by Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Superintending Engineer Leena Upadhye, along with executive engineers from the headquarters and different zone offices.

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During the meeting, the Commissioner took stock of several ongoing development projects across the city. These included construction of cement roads, the Balasaheb Thackeray Primary Education, Art and Cultural Centre, a 30-bed hospital at Minimata Nagar, beautification of the Shri Laxminarayan and Shiv Temple complex in Nandanvan area, and development works around the Kuttewala Baba temple.

Officials also presented updates on projects being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, including the construction of a fish market, establishment of a dog shelter and veterinary care centre at Bhandewadi, construction of Jijau Smruti Shodh Sansthan, and development of the main gate, protective wall, and beautification of the NMC headquarters.

Other projects reviewed during the meeting included construction of a working women’s hostel at Jaitala, road improvement works under the ‘Healthy Street Programme’ in Shankar Nagar and Dharampeth areas based on urban street design principles, and development of several civic and commercial infrastructures.

Presentations were also made on projects such as the late Prabhakarraoji Datke Hospital building at Mahal, Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsale Town Hall, the ‘Nandgram’ cattle shelter projects at Wathoda and Bhandewadi, a modern e-library at Mominpura, improvement of traffic and parking management systems, signage systems, Budhwar Bazaar commercial complex at Mahal, Orange City Street project, Sakkardara Bhavan commercial complex, Gandhibagh project, Pardi commercial complex with vegetable and mutton market, and an integrated diagnostic and dialysis centre.

After reviewing the progress, the Commissioner said he would personally visit and inspect the projects on site. He also instructed officials to modernise all NMC zonal offices and install solar power systems on the buildings of all civic projects.

Dr. Itankar further stated that technical challenges related to the projects would be discussed in detail during the next review meeting.

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