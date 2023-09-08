NMC Commissioner gives ‘4 Ps’ formula to students for success

Nagpur: “The four ‘Ps’ of ‘Planning’, ‘Preparation’, ‘Practice’ and ‘Performance’ are the formula of success. Follow this, don’t be afraid, keep your head calm and face the exam, you will definitely get success”, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary said while encouraging the students.

The first batch of coaching classes of the students of ‘Super-75’, a concept initiated by former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, was organized on Thursday, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee e-library of the Municipality in Bajeria. On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, Dayashankar Tiwari, the President of ACI Nagpur Rajnikant Bondre, Secretary and Project Manager of ‘Super-75’ Mahesh Andhare, Municipal Education Officer Sadhana Sayam were present.

Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, while appreciating the concept of ‘Super-75’, thanked the former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari for the innovative concept While interacting with the students, Municipal Commissioner said, 11th and 12th are the important years that guide the future career of life. The hard work of these two years will determine the future path of your career. ‘Super-75’ is a very commendable initiative of the municipality. It will continue but along with this there will be an effort to develop it in many aspects. The Commissioner also expressed his belief that the Municipal Corporation is always ready for the growth of the project by solving all the obstacles.

“The project ‘Super-75’ is an important project to show the way to fulfil the dreams of students. Make use of the opportunity given through this project launched by the Municipal Corporation. There are no ‘shortcuts’ to hard work. So work hard, face the exam with confidence”, Municipal Additional Commissioner Aanchal Goyal encouraged the students in the words that their future success will make their identity.

Former Mayor Tiwari said, “The motto of Nagpur Municipal Corporation is ‘Paur Jan Hitai’. It is the function of municipality to work for the people and provide them with facilities. The concept of ‘Super-75’ came forward with the aim that the financial status of talented students should not be a hindrance in achieving their goals. This project started in the time of Covid has provided an opportunity to the students to fulfil their goals,” he asserted. “The students should seize this opportunity, fulfil your set goals and achieve the meaning and purpose of the municipality’s slogan ‘Paur Jan Hitai’ in the true sense,” Tiwari added.

He also said that the students of ‘Super-75’ are being provided with free tab for education, as well as all necessary educational materials. At this time, he demanded the Commissioner to make efforts to provide facilities to the students of commerce branch along with science subject in ‘Super-75’. The Commissioner assured to remove the difficulties in this regard and soon include the students of the commerce branch as well.

In her introductory speech, the Education Officer Sadhana Sayam gave information about the ‘Super-75’ project. Under ‘Super-75’, 75 students from municipal schools are selected and given free coaching for ‘NEET’, ‘JEE’ and ‘NDA’. In this work, the municipality has got the support of private coaching classes. Students from Class VIII to Class 10 are coached through private coaching classes at Netaji Market Hindi Secondary School in Sitabuldi. After this, in 11th and 12th students are being coached for the relevant course in private coaching classes.

The representatives of various coaching classes in the city who provide free coaching to the students under the ‘Super-75’ project were honoured on this occasion by giving a shawl, a badge of honour and a Tulsi plant by the dignitaries.

The program was conducted by Mr. Prashant Tembhurne of Education Department and he also proposed a vote of thanks.

