NMC Commissioner appeals women to take lead for ‘WINS Awards-2023’

Nagpur: To highlight the impact of women in sanitation and waste management, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced the “Women Icons Leading Sanitation (WINS) Awards 2023”. Saturday April 15 is the last date to apply for the award. The Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Radhakrishnan B. Has appealed womenfolk to come forward and take lead for ‘WINS-2023 Award.”

Radhakrishnan further said that “Swachhotsav 2023” has been organized under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Civil) 2.0. Various activities are being implemented under this. The objective of “WINS Awards 2023” is to recognize and disseminate inspiring and exemplary initiatives in urban sanitation and waste management by women-led organizations and individual women. For this, applications are invited from eligible persons/organizations within the municipal limits.

Self Help Groups (SHGs), Micro Enterprises, Social Organizations (NGOs), Start-ups and individual women entrepreneurs who are doing outstanding work in this field can apply for this award. The categories include Management of Community/Public Toilets, Septic tank cleaning service, Treatment Facilities – Used Water/Sewage, Municipal Waste Collection, Transportation MRF Operation, Waste to Wealth products, Treatment Facilities – Solid Waste Management, Information Education Communication, Training, Capacity Building. Women individuals and organizations working in the field of Technology and Innovation and others (to be specified) can apply.

All interested citizens/organizations should submit their application group-wise or individually to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation office by April 15, 2023. They can also submit the application through E-mail : nmcsbmcitizenengagement@gmail.com. Application form is available at NMC website www.nmcnagpur.gov.in. Apart from this, detailed information about this activity is available at Municipal Office.

