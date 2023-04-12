Has MVA erred in choice of venue for its April 16 meeting in Nagpur?

Nagpur: Has the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) erred in the choice of the venue for its ‘Vajramuth’ meeting in Nagpur to be held on April 16? This question is the talk of local political circles!

According to a media report, the meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi is being held in Nagpur on April 16. While on one hand the organizers are preparing for the meeting, on the other hand the locals have opposed the meeting venue. Except for the platform and security circle D, there are only 12,000 seats left in the remaining space. Due to this, the local MVA leaders have, it seems, developed cold feet who dream of holding a rally of one lakh people. Therefore, there has been a discussion that the planning of the meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi failed due to the choice of the ground?

The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has given permission for this meeting to be held on the ground at Sadbhavana Nagar in Darshan Colony. MVA has also paid for this ground. But the opposition of the locals is increasing. Citizens have also been warned to go to court. While there were already many obstacles in this meeting, now difficulties have come to the fore. There will be a grand stage for the meeting and a security circle D thus leaving only 12,000 seats for the public. Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi were saying a week ago that they will gather around one lakh people from East Vidarbha for this meeting. But if we look at the number of seats available here, it is only around 12,000.

Local citizens have protested to hold a meeting on the ground at Sadbhavana Nagar in Darshan Colony. Yesterday (April 11), local citizens staged a dharna protest near the ground, led by local BJP MLA Krishna Khopde. With the efforts of Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, various sports and competitions have been started at the ground of Darshan Colony Sadbhavana Nagar by spending about one crore.

Locals have objected that the sports facilities on the ground will be damaged due to the political meeting, and the players will not be able to play for several days. East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde has demanded that the permission given to the Maha Vikas Aghadi should be cancelled by the Nagpur Improvement Trust, which owns the ground.

The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is being held on April 16 at the grounds of Darshan Colony in Nagpur. On the one hand, the local citizens have taken a position that the ground in Darshan Colony should not be given for political meetings, on the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is firm on holding the Vajramuth meeting on the grounds of Darshan Colony itself.

