NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang

Nagpur: The news of arrangements made by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) at mega ‘COVID-19 Centre’ at the Radha Swami Satsang premises near Yerla went kaput within a day after a report published by prominent Marathi daily in the city, turned out to be baseless and misleading. This was clarified by the office of NMC Chief, Tukaram Munde, on Wednesday.

The newspaper, on Wednesday published a news with a picture of COVID-19 Centre with no beds in a place. The Marathi daily claimed to brought the sloppy work conducted by the administration. The news spread like a wildfire, where citizens left with no other options but to question the intent of the administration.

Following the news the office of NMC Chief clarified that there are various chambers made for the uses, each has 500 beds arrangements. However, the newspaper must have clicked and published a chamber sans any preventive measures.

NMC has been setting up a 5,000-bed capacity ‘COVID-19 Centre in the outskirts on Nagpur city, as a part of proactive measure to tackle the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus. Already, 500 beds are available for use at the centre. More would be added accordingly, the NMC Commissioner had noted already.

NMC Commissioner had also urged citizens to do not fall for such misleading information and asked newspapers to be more cautious while handling or directing such crucial information given the critical conditions.