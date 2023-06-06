NMC celebrates Environment Day in company of 150-yr-old Banyan tree

Nagpur: World Environment Day celebration was held at Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) by worshipping a 150-year-old Banyan tree near Gorewada Lake. The speciality of the tree is that it got a new lease of life after being transplanted as it was uprooted in May last year in the aftermath of a storm.

Special efforts taken by the Garden Department, who worked in cooperation with teachers of College of Agriculture, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, ensured that the tree stayed strong. A cake was cut by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B to mark the Environment Day. The Banyan tree was decorated and a beautiful rangoli was drawn and the atmosphere at the site was filled with enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Executive Engineer Naresh Borkar, Garden Superintendent Amol Chourpagar were prominently present along with staff. The giant Banyan tree was located in the quarters area near Gorewada Lake in Mangalwari Zone and after it was uprooted, NMC officials decided to give it a new lease of life. The challenge for the Garden Department team was transplanting the tree wholly. The site for transplantation was selected near Gorewada Lake as soil strata there are similar to its original place.

During the process last year, the staff cut all the branches of the fallen tree. The height of the tree was kept up to 20 feet above the root. While doing this, a 25 feet wide and 12 feet deep pit was dug. Thereafter, special attention was paid to ensure that the tree survives after successful transplantation. The dug pit was sterilised for plant growth and soil fertilisers were added from time to time. In fact, the Banyan tree was replanted without the support of any crane as the balance of the tree was gradually tilted towards the pit while cutting the branches and the process of replanting took about 20 to 25days.

In this entire process, Premchand Timane, an employee of NMC’s Garden Department took care of the tree as per expert advice with special attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement