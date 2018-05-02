Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari

    Nagpur: Following it’s stern action in the past; the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday started demolishing the bungalow of notorious criminal and fraudster Santosh Ambekar at Darodkar Square in Itwari. Equipped with an excavator and tippers and aided by a heavy police bandobast, the Anti-Encroachment team started the demolition of the illegal constructions on Tuesday afternoon.

    It is pertinent to mention that in December 2019, the NMC’s Anti-Encroachment team had demolished the parts of Ambekar’s five-story unauthorized building near Darodkar Sqaure.

    A posse of police personnel, led by Lakadganj Senior Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre, along with sleuths of Crime Branch were present to prevent any untoward incident.

    Since the crackdown began on Ambekar from October 12, 2019, he has been lodged in Central Jail. He was arrested by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane. Police have booked him in several cases including fraud, rape and slapped MACOCA against him.

