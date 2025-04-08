NMC Boosts Efficiency: Additional Commissioners Can Now Clear Projects Worth ₹25 Lakh

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a move set to speed up civic works, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has given more decision-making power to its Additional Commissioners. Vasumana Pant and Vaishnavi B, who recently joined the NMC, can now independently approve and tender projects up to ₹25 lakh.

This is a big jump from the previous limit of ₹10 lakh and is expected to ease the workload on the Municipal Commissioner while ensuring faster execution of infrastructure and development projects.

Both IAS officers have been allotted key departments, including DPDC, PWD, and PHE. With three IAS officers now in top positions, the NMC is more administratively equipped than ever.

Sources in the NMC say this move reflects a shift toward decentralization and quicker decision-making — a win for the administration and the city alike.

