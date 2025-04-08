City Hotelier Afzal Mitha Named Correspondent Diplomat of Malta in India

Advertisement



The Nagpur Residential Hotel Association (NRHA) proudly congratulated renowned city entrepreneur and Managing Director of Orient Group of Hotels, Afzal Mitha, on his recent appointment as the Correspondent Diplomat of Malta in India. The esteemed title was officially conferred by Professor Catello Marra, Governor General of Malta, during a prestigious ceremony held in Rome on March 27, 2025.

Tejinder Singh Renu, President of NRHA congratulating said, this appointment is a moment of great pride for Nagpur and a significant development in enhancing international cooperation between India and Malta. Afzal Mitha, with his impressive track record in business leadership and global engagement, is well-positioned to serve as a bridge between the two nations.

“This opportunity is both an honour and a responsibility,” said Mitha. “I look forward to contributing towards stronger connections between India and Malta across various sectors including trade, tourism, and culture.”

As Correspondent Diplomat, Mitha will actively support diplomatic initiatives, promote mutual business interests, and encourage cultural exchange programs. His commitment to excellence and his role within the hospitality sector makes his achievement especially meaningful to the Nagpur business and tourism ecosystem.

NRHA applauds Afzal Mitha’s continued contributions and wishes him great success in this prestigious international role. Also present in the felicitation were NRHA’s IPP Prakash Trivedi, Secretary Deepak Khurana, Jt Secretary Nitin Trivedi, Executive Body Members Santosh Gupta, Sharique Hafeez, Vishal Jasiwal and Nitin Mehta.

