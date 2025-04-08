Nagpur Heatwave Disrupts Exam Schedule: High Court Orders All Vidarbha Schools to Reschedule Exams

Advertisement



Nagpur – With temperatures in Vidarbha soaring to 44°C, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has issued crucial directives to safeguard students from the scorching heat. The court has instructed all schools in the Vidarbha region to immediately revise their examination schedules, urging educational officers to act with the approval of the Education Department.

This directive follows strong opposition from local schools, teacher unions, and parents, who raised concerns over the prolonged exam schedule in Vidarbha due to the state’s decision to conduct exams uniformly across Maharashtra. The matter was brought before the High Court through a public interest litigation.

During the hearing held yesterday evening, the court emphasized the importance of students’ health and well-being while delivering the order. The Maharashtra State Education Institutions Federation also welcomed the move, urging district education officers to release revised timetables before April 15.

Exams for Classes 1 to 9 Begin Today

Meanwhile, exams for Classes 1 to 9 have commenced today (April 8) across the state, with around 1.45 crore students appearing. The exams will continue until April 25. This year also marks the introduction of the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) for Class 9 students for the first time.

Although some teacher unions opposed the state-level schedule citing regional climate disparities, the education department has affirmed that all preparations are in place and the exams will proceed as planned unless revised by local authorities in response to the High Court order.

