NMC blacklists two contractors for theft of official files

Nagpur: In a stern action against malpractice, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has permanently blacklisted two contractors accused of stealing official files from the office of the Deputy Engineer at the Laxminagar Zone. Their registration certificates have also been cancelled.

The contractors, identified as Aniket Rangari and Rajesh Rangari, allegedly stole files from the chamber of Deputy Engineer Abhijit Netam on July 25. Following the incident, Netam lodged a complaint at Bajaj Nagar Police Station, where offences were registered against the duo.

Taking serious note of the misconduct, NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, through an order dated August 21, 2025, directed the cancellation of their registration certificates. The order further stated that both contractors are permanently barred from participating in any future tendering process of the civic body.

Confirming the action, the Executive Engineer (Project 1) said that the decision was taken to maintain transparency and integrity in civic administration.