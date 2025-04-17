NMC Assures HC of Coordinated Action in Dhanatoli Road Issue

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has assured the Bombay High Court that it will take coordinated action to address issues related to the ongoing cement road construction in Dhanatoli. The court had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of satisfactory answers from NMC officials and ordered the presence of the municipal commissioner. Following this, the court directed the NMC to submit a sworn affidavit detailing the actions to resolve the issues.

During the hearing on Thursday, the NMC filed an application offering solutions to the ongoing issues and agreed to work in coordination with Dhanatoli Citizens’ Association if suggestions are provided. The NMC also committed to working with the association’s architect, Ahuja, to implement any feasible recommendations.

Monitoring Committee for Illegal Construction

In a related matter, the court had previously formed a monitoring committee to address the issue of illegal constructions in Dhanatoli. The petitioners had suggested names for the committee, which included Devendra Pradhan (Secretary of the Association) and Architect Paramjeet Singh Ahuja, both recommended to be part of the monitoring group overseeing illegal construction and violations of building rules.

The court had previously raised concerns about the NMC’s lack of on-site inspections after tenders were issued, as highlighted during the hearing where the Chief Engineer admitted that no site visits were conducted. The court expressed frustration over the absence of such inspections and questioned how development is progressing under these conditions.

