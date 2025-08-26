NMC announces ‘Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Competition’ for city Mandals

Nagpur: To mark its Amrit Mahotsav year, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced an Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Competition under the campaign “Aamcha Bappa – Eco-Friendly Abhiyan.” The registration for the competition will remain open from August 25 to August 28.

The civic body has appealed to Ganesh Mandals across the city to participate enthusiastically and register in large numbers before the deadline. Winners of the competition will be awarded attractive prizes.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, and Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant, Vaishnavi B., and Ajay Charthanakar, the NMC is promoting eco-friendly celebrations. The first-prize winner will receive Rs 51,000, second prize Rs 21,000, and third prize Rs 11,000. In addition, 10 Mandals will be given consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each.

Ganesh Mandals can register by scanning a QR code or by filling the Google form provided by the NMC at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9OdXjCT-WouZ8Zb1eeWXqGnJjD9tyOKvlX8RWky99wLiiQA/viewform?pli=1 Google Form Link. The initiative was announced by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat and Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle.

Competition criteria

To qualify, Ganesh Mandals must follow specific guidelines, including:

• Proper waste segregation (plastic, cloth, floral offerings, e-waste, etc. in separate bins).

• Recording the weight (in kg) of collected plastic waste over 10 days.

• Use of eco-friendly materials in pandal decoration (avoid plastic and thermocol).

• Strict adherence to rules framed by NMC.

• Implementation of innovative eco-friendly activities.

• Installation of idols made from clay or other eco-friendly materials.

• Maintaining cleanliness in and around the pandal.

• Displaying banners or boards to spread awareness about cleanliness.

Special arrangements by NMC

During Ganeshotsav, the civic body will operate special vehicles to collect floral offerings (Nirmalya) and plastic waste for proper disposal. In addition, NMC will deploy inspection teams to visit each registered Mandal and evaluate their compliance with the competition criteria.