NMC Announces 12-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on GH-Omkar Nagar Feeder…

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has scheduled a 12-hour water supply shutdown on the GH-Omkar Nagar Feeder on 13th December 2024 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The shutdown is necessary to carry out essential maintenance and upgrades on the water supply infrastructure.

Planned Maintenance Work

During the shutdown, the following activities will be undertaken:

1.Removal of End Plate on the 600 mm diameter feeder at the Wanjari Nagar ESR premises.

2.Installation of Valve on the 600 mm diameter feeder at the same location.

The water supply will be disrupted in the following areas:

1.Wanjari Nagar Old CA:

Vasant Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Wanjari Nagar, Joshi Wadi, Kukde Layout, Chandramani Nagar, Empress Mill, Babul Kheda, Ajni Railway, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Super Hospital, Cancer Hospital.

2.Wanjari Nagar New CA:

Vishwakarma Nagar, Adiwasi Colony, Taj Nagar, Shivraj Nagar, Savitribai Phule Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Ramai Nagar, Welekar Nagar, Bodhirush Nagar.

3. Reshimbagh CA –

Old shukrawari, Ganesh Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Bhagat colony Old Nandanvan, Anand Nagar, Om nagar, Sudhampuri, Nehru nagar, Shiv Nagar.

4. Hanuman Nagar CA –

PTS quarter, Chandan Nagar, Vakilpeth, Somwari quarter, Raghuji Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Siraspeth.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make temporary storage arrangements in advance to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the water supply interruption.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all affected residents and businesses during this maintenance period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.