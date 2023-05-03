NMC adds one more hi-tech road sweeping machine to its fleet

Nagpur: Taking another step towards making Nagpur clean, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has inducted one more road sweeping machine in its fleet.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B inducted the machine. MLA Krishna Khopde; Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi; Manoj Talewar, Superintending Engineer; Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Welfare Department; Ravindra Bundhade, Executive Engineer, and others were present on the occasion.

The machine is of Bucher company, one of the best in the field, and it is going to be operated by Antony West Handling Cell Ltd. The machine has a capacity of 5 cubic metres and can sweep 7 to 8 km of road stretch within an hour. The machine can sweep 20 cubic meter stretch and its working is based on suction, said Thomas Edison, Director, Antony Motors Ltd.

On an average the machine can sweep 40 km of road during a day, said Dr Mahalle. The sweeping machine is going to be deployed for Ring Road, major thoroughfares. Now NMC is also contemplating using these machines for cleaning of footpaths and dividers.

