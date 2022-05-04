NIT’s swimming pool at Ambazari reopens after renovation

Advertisement

Nagpur: In good news to water sports lovers, the international level swimming pool of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has been renovated and finally opened for swimmers. The swimming pool is situated adjacent to Ambazari crematorium on North Ambazari Road.

Notably, the NIT swimming pool was closed for over two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. The NIT’s private operator Midland Sports and Wellness Private Limited has also started a club — Hanuman Sports Academy — for producing swimmers at the pool.

Advertisement

The renovated swimming pool was inaugurated by NIT Chairman Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi recently. NIT General Manager Nishikant Sukhe, Superintending Engineer Prashant Bhandarkar, Divisional Officer Avinash Badge, Managing Director of Midland Sports and Wellness Private Limited Prashant Ugemuge and others were present.

Suryawanshi has urged the people to avail benefit of the renovated swimming pool in large numbers.