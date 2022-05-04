Fly High Institute students bag job at IndiGo

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two students of Fly High Institute, Nagpur have brought laurels to the central India’s biggest Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management institution, as they have been recruited at IndiGo Airlines.

Swaranjali Fulkar and Shruti Humne have bagged jobs as Cabin Crew at IndiGo Airlines. The two students were recently felicitated at the Farewell Party programme of the Fly High Institute.

Swaranjali and Shruti have dedicated their success to their parents and expressed their gratitude towards Fly High faculty members for their feat. They specially thanked Fly High Institute Managing Director Aakansha Raut for her constant support and guidance throughout their course. Our trainers undertook several efforts to train us from scratch to professionals. The fruitful result of which, we have been selected for IndiGo Airlines. Fly High Institute’s practical experiences along with grooming sessions proved really helpful in achieving our feat, they said while expressing their feelings.