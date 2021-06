Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to New Delhi today has intensified speculation of a Union Cabinet reshuffle. Viewed against the backdrop of Ram Vilas Paswan’s five MPs dumping his son Chirag from LJP, Nitish’s Delhi visit is significant.

The Bihar CM will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening today.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United has 16 MP in the Lok Sabha.