Couple kills man brutally over property feud in Panchpaoli, arrested

Nagpur: A middle-aged man was hammered to death brutally by his own nephew and his wife over property dispute in Panchpaoli police jurisdiction on Sunday night. The accused first blinded the man by throwing chili powder in his eyes and then attacked him with a hammer fatally. Cops have reportedly arrested the accused husband-wife.

According to police, the deceased Namdeo Laxman Ninave (50) and the accused couple Nitin Vasanta Ninave (33) and Madhuri Nitin Ninave (25), were living in the same house at Barse Nagar, behind Shiv Mandir, Pachpaoli. They used to fight over property issues.

On Sunday, between 9 and 9.40 pm, a quarrel erupted between the deceased Namdeo and the accused couple. In a fit of rage, the accused duo first blinded Namdeo by throwing chili powder in his eyes and then attacked him with a hammer on his face, eyes, forehead and injured him grievously. The profusely bleeding Namdeo was taken to Mayo Hospital but doctors declared him dead around 1.30 am of Monday during treatment.

Pachpaoli API Kose, based on a complaint lodged by PSI Ankush Rathod, booked the accused couple Nitin Ninave and Madhuri Ninave under Sections 302, 307, 34 of the IPC and reportedly arrested them. Further probe is underway.